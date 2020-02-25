🔥Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane labels Man City counterpart Pep Guardiola world's best before first meeting🔥

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hailed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world” ahead of the teams’ Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Zidane and Guardiola will meet for the first time as coaches in an official match, having only previously faced each other in a pre-season fixture in 2017, when City beat Madrid 4-1 in Los Angeles.

The Frenchman has previously described the Catalan as the world’s finest coach and said on Tuesday: “He has always shown it: first at Barcelona, then Bayern Munich, now at City…

“It’s my opinion. Others might think others are better. There are many coaches, but for me he is the best.”

Asked about coming up against Guardiola for the first time in the Champions League, Zidane added: “It’s Madrid-City, not Guardiola-Zidane. It’s a game of football and that is what the fans want to see.

Zidane locks horns with Guardiola for the first time in a competitive match on Wednesday night (Getty Images)

“It’s a special match. We are happy because we want to be playing these games.”

Zidane went to visit Guardiola during the Catalan’s time at Bayern in 2015 as he prepared for life as a coach, assuming the reins at Real the following January.

“He gave me a lot of advice,” the Frenchman said. “He was very sincere with us. We had a lot of chats. I’m not going to share them now, but it was very, very interesting.”

And he added: “What he did inspired us. It motivates us even more. In any case, we are not worried or afraid of playing Guardiola and his teams.

“I spent a few days with him when he was at Bayern, talking about training and how he manages his team, and he was very sincere.”