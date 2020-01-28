🔥Real Madrid block Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos’ transfer to Valencia🔥

Real Madrid have blocked Dani Ceballos’ efforts to join Valencia on loan, according to reports.

The midfielder is currently on the books at Arsenal, but has featured just once since Mikel Arteta took over at the Emirates.

Ceballos played his first minutes for Arsenal since the start of November against Bournemouth in the FA Cup after telling Arteta he wants to cancel his loan deal before the close of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have already informed Ceballos they will not support his bid to leave the club, with Valencia pushing to sign the Spaniard.

However, Spanish outlet Marca claim Real have blocked Valencia’s move for Ceballos as the Spanish giants do not want him joining a direct rival.

Real are thought to be open to Ceballos switching clubs, as the player is desperate for regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Ceballos does not want to lose his place in the Spain squad and is concerned Arteta has already made his mind up about his suitability for the team.

Valencia are not giving up on luring Ceballos back to Spain just yet, but the La Liga side will find it difficult to convince Real to sanction the move.

Ceballos was signed by Unai Emery and joined the Gunners on the basis that he was assured a starting place by the former Arsenal manager.

Injury forced Ceballos to miss eleven games for Arsenal and he was finally recalled by Arteta when he came on for the final 20 minutes in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Monday.

Arsenal chiefs believe Ceballos can still be an important player for Arsenal and are focusing their efforts on signing a centre-back before the end of the window.

The transfer window closes on Friday and Arsenal face a race against time to land Pablo Mari after talks with Flamengo broke down.

