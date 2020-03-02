🔥Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clasico to go top of LaLiga – LIVE! Latest news and reaction🔥

Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz struck second-half goals as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clasico to go top of LaLiga in a tense Santiago Bernabeu contest.

In the 244th official Clasico, it was almost neck-and-neck in the head-to-head records, with Barcelona on 96 wins and Real Madrid one behind on 95.

But in the recent meetings between the two behemoths of Spanish football, there had rarely there been such a critical meeting, with Barca two points clear at the top of LaLiga. It was make or break as far as Los Blancos were concerned.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane made the unexpected decision to recall the experienced Marcelo at left-back and start Vinicius Jr in front of him, while Gareth Bale was on the bench.

In his first Clasico as Barca boss, Quique Setien opted to stick with his tried and tested method of a central midfield quartet, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line.

As both sides attempted to settle in the game in wet and windy conditions, it was Real who had the first crack at goal, with Karim Benzema volleying over on his 500th Real Madrid appearance.

Antoine Griezmann showed superb movement to create a chance for himself in the box, getting on the end of Jordi Alba’s cross but somehow blazed over from all of 12 yards – blaming a bobble in the turf for the miss.

Having spent long periods waiting for the ball, Barca had two chances later in the half. Arthur broke the offside trap to bear down on goal against Courtois but the Belgian stood tall and pushed away his effort. Two minutes later, Messi broke clear down the middle after a delightful lofted pass from Sergio Busquets but again, Courtois was equal to it.

After the break, Real looked rejuvenated and began to crank up the pressure with Isco’s brilliant curling effort appearing destined for the top corner only for an incredible fingertip save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It was Isco again who had the chance to put Real in front and this time he did beat ter Stegen – but not Gerard Pique, who hacked away his header off the line.

Then it was Benzema’s turn to have his chance on goal, but the Frenchman somehow volleyed over from Dani Carvajal’s clipped ball. Real were having so many chances that it felt inevitable they would be punished.

Indeed, substitute Martin Braithwaite nearly made them pay within seconds of coming on but the ever-reliable Courtois stopped him with a vital save.

But finally, the moment arrived. Toni Kroos slid a defence-splitting pass into Vinicius Junior’s path and with the aid of a deflection, he squeezed his side-footed effort past ter Stegen.

Barca tried to hit back immediately when Messi got in behind Varane but a fine challenge from Marcelo stopped the Argentinian.

Real made sure of the points and the bragging rights when substitute Mariano struck home in stoppage time to end a four-game losing against Barca at the Bernabeu and to go a point clear at the summit.

2020-03-01T22:02:25.000Z

That victory could have massive ramifications for the LaLiga title race. Real Madrid lead Barcelona by a point with 12 games to go and it halts Barcelona’s run of four games won in a row at the Bernabeu.What a night for Vinicius. What a night for Mariano, the forgotten man. And for Zidane, who bounces back from a 2-1 defeat at home to Man City to see his side produce a fine performance against their Clasico rivals.

FULL TIME

2020-03-01T21:54:40.086Z

FULL TIME | Real Madrid 2-0 BarcelonaA huge win for Los Blancos!They go back to the top of LaLiga after goals from Vinicius and Mariano and few could argue they don’t deserve it.Barcelona lacked ideas in that second half and not even Messi could save them today. More questions for Quique Setien’s side.

GOAL!

2020-03-01T21:50:49.410Z

Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | Mariano 90+2’What an impact!Just seconds after coming off the bench, the Dominican striker slots past Ter Stegen – almost identical to Vinicius’ goal – to seal the three points!

SUBS

2020-03-01T21:49:52.886Z

90 mins: Mariano replaces Benzema.Three minutes to be added on.

2020-03-01T21:48:01.000Z

89 mins: Vinicius is a lucky boy, bringing down Rakitic having already been booked.Ter Stegen comes up for the free-kick and this is make or break for Barca now.

SUBS

2020-03-01T21:44:49.450Z

86 mins: Valverde is serenaded by the Real fans as he makes way for Lucas Vazquez.Not long left for Barca to find a way back in this.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-01T21:44:12.116Z

85 mins: You know things aren’t going well when Messi tries to track back and gets himself booked for a challenge on Casemiro.It’s not going to plan for Barca.

2020-03-01T21:41:09.000Z

82 mins: Big miss from Pique!Barca might not get a better chance than this. Messi whips in a free-kick from the left and Real’s high line leaves them exposed. Pique has a free header at the front post but gets his direction all wrong!

SUBS

2020-03-01T21:39:14.000Z

80 mins: Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic are on for Arthur and Griezmann.That’s a big call from Setien.

SUBS

2020-03-01T21:37:33.730Z

78 mins: Isco has had a fine game for Real today but his evening is over – he’s been replaced by Luka Modric.

2020-03-01T21:35:04.633Z

76 mins: Braithwaite shows good pace to get past Ramos and deliver the cross, only to find Courtois and not Griezmann waiting in the box.

2020-03-01T21:33:21.000Z

74 mins: Barca are responding to going behind in perfect fashion – they’re just missing the final touch.Messi is put through clean on goal and it looks like this could the equaliser, but Marcelo and Varane both make a last-ditch attempt to shrug him off and it’s a fine challenge from the former.Excellent defending.

GOAL!

2020-03-01T21:30:09.943Z

Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona | Vinicius Junior 71’FINALLY WE HAVE A GOAL!And what a crucial one it could turn out to be. Vinicius uses his blistering pace to get past Semedo and from a tight angle sneaks his shot in at the front post.It had been coming for a long while. Now, how will Barca react?

2020-03-01T21:29:51.000Z

69 mins: Huge chance for Braithwaite!What a moment for the Dane. It’s a sublime pass from Arthur to put hime through on goal and he’s one-on-one with Courtois but the Belgian stands tall and gets something on it. He’s only just come on!

SUBS

2020-03-01T21:27:01.000Z

68 mins: What a moment for Martin Braithwaite.He’s on for Vidal. If he was going to score his first Barca goal tonight, it would surely silence a lot of doubters.

2020-03-01T21:25:11.000Z

67 mins: Ramos thinks he’s in with a chance on goal but the flag goes up for offside against the captain.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-01T21:23:36.296Z

Ben Hayward at the Santiago Bernabeu”Real Madrid are regularly looking to Vinicius Jr on the left, but the Brazilian remains so raw. “The 19-year-old’s pace is allowing him to constantly get into great positions behind the Barca back line, only to be let down by his final pass on numerous occasions already tonight. And Madrid’s fans have started to become frustrated with the teenager.”

2020-03-01T21:21:34.000Z

62 mins: Huge chance for Benzema!Zidane’s side are cranking up the pressure and Barca are really on the racks. This time it’s Carvajal who picks out Benzema at the far post and he volleys over from six yards out.Another golden chance goes begging.

2020-03-01T21:19:47.000Z

60 mins: Off the line!Isco so close again!The blizzard is coming! Carvajal battles with Umtiti and somehow digs out a cross which finds Isco. It’s a free header for the playmaker but it’s hacked away by Pique… Ter Stegen was beaten.

2020-03-01T21:18:29.000Z

59 mins: Real have wrestled back control of this game and the crowd have responded, lifting the players with chants of encouragement.The home side are well on top.

