🔥Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas to run for RFEF presidency🔥

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has confirmed he will run to be president of his nation’s football federation, the RFEF.

Casillas, who has been out of action at current club FC Porto after suffering a heart attack in training last April, has been linked with a possible candidacy for some time and announced his intentions on Monday.

“Yes, I will stand for presidency of the RFEF when elections are called,” the goalkeeper wrote on Twitter. “Together we will put our federation at the level of the best football in the world.”

Casillas, who is 38 years old, will therefore stand against current RFEF president Luis Rubiales when elections are held later this year.

A World Cup and two-time European Championship winner with Spain, Casillas made 725 appearances for Real Madrid, claiming three Champions Leagues and five LaLiga titles with Los Blancos before leaving for Porto in 2015.

He has been out of action since suffering a heart attack last year and added in a follow-up tweet: “I have informed the president of my club, FC Porto, of my decision, and I can only express my gratitude to him.”

The announcement appears to confirm that Casillas will also retire from football at the end of the season, although he has yet to confirm that is the case.