🔥Real Estate – The Main Thing review: Breezy album sails by without incident🔥

Their fifth record in 10 years, The Main Thing sees Real Estate resurrect the laid back, psychedelic-tinged, indie vibe they’re best known for, dabbling with an experimental sound along the way — but perhaps the boundaries could have been pushed a little further.

With its swell of layered vocals and distinctly beachy sound, opener Friday sets the tone but the jury’s out on whether it justifies its five-minute run time. Paper Cup sees singer Martin Courtney joined by Amelia Math, of electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, her dreamy vocals backing Courtney’s musings on growing older before a classic guitar solo closes the track. And Also A But, the longest of the album’s 13 tracks, marks guitarist Julian Lynch’s first authored song with the band, blending sonically exciting sci-fi synths with low vocals and determined drum beats.

The brightest moments come on the snappier, shorter numbers. The title track balances an inspirational (though tongue-in-cheek) vow to “stay true” with Real Estate’s breezy sound. The guitar-led November brings a poppier vibe and catchy chorus, as Courtney grows sentimental and directly addresses his kids: “I can’t imagine what will be / in your earliest memories.”

But much of the album sails by — a little too easy to listen to and without incident.

