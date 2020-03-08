🔥Real Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga clash between Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos head to the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville tonight riding high after bouncing back from a blip in form to beat Barcelona in the Clasico last weekend.

Barca’s subsequent narrow, Lionel Messi-inspired win over Real Sociedad yesterday means that Madrid need to beat Betis to return to the top of the table once more.

Their opponents currently sit 14th and are in the midst of a seven-match winless run across all competitions.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid

Los Blancos will be full of confidence after their Clasico triumph, while tonight’s opponents have not won a match in any competition since January 19. Solid away win.

Team news and predicted XIs

Vinicius Junior is set to start for Real Madrid after his heroics in the Clasico last weekend.

Vinicius is in line to feature alongside Karim Benzema in attack at the Benito Villamarin, with Gareth Bale likely to be on the bench after a difficult few months and no goal in LaLiga since his double in the 2-2 draw away to Villarreal on September 1.

Zidane must decide whether to hand another chance to Mariano Diaz on the bench, after the striker was surprisingly called up and scored his side’s second in added time in the Clasico, or bring back Luka Jovic.

At left-back, Marcelo should keep his place after he impressed against Barca, with Zidane set to rotate next weekend ahead of Madrid’s Champions League last-16 second leg away to Manchester City on March 17.

Eden Hazard is recovering after he underwent an ankle operation in Dallas on Thursday, with the Belgian attacker set to be out until May.

Marco Asensio is also still sidelined after sustaining a serious injury in pre-season.

Real Betis possible XI: Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Guardado, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Moron.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Vinicius Junior.