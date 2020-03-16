🔥Real Betis doctor offers help hospitals amid coronavirus crisis in Spain🔥

Real Betis doctor Jose Manuel Alvarez Casado has offered his help hospitals to be able to ease congestion amid the coronavirus crisis in Spain.

With LaLiga suspended for at the very least another week because of the health issues and a “state of alarm” declared in Spain, Betis’ staff are working at home right now – and Alvarez Casado is ready to lend his expertise to ease the problem.

“Considering that our @RealBetis aren’t in training and we continue steadily to monitor the fitness of our players in the home, I am ready to help any citizen privately with any doubts/musculoskeletal problems to be able to prevent our hospitals from saturating,” Alvarez Casado wrote on Twitter.

Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin last Sunday in an outcome which saw Barcelona move above Los Blancos near the top of the table and may prove definitive if LaLiga isn’t resumed, with one possibility at hand the title to the present leader.

Having defeated Real to secure their first win since January, Betis were because of meet Sevilla in El Gran Derbi on Sunday, but that match was called off together with the remaining 28th round of your competition.

Instead, Betis striker Borja Iglesias played Sevilla’s Sergio Reguilon in a “virtual derby” on FIFA 20 that was won 6-5 by the green and whites on Sunday as over 60,000 fans watched online.