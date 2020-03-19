Ready to exercise at home? We have a workout for you.

When Lori Patterson launched Boot Camp Challenge fitness classes in St. Peters 19 years ago, one of her main goals was camaraderie. “I wanted to combine the science of fitness and wellness with the camaraderie, the esprit de corps of the U.S. Army, of being part of a team,” says Patterson, an Army veteran who now has Boot Camp Challenge trainers in seven states.

Trainer Lori Patterson does a workout inside her St. Peters home.

But, with the recent coronavirus fears, she like many, has had to look for a different way to get her product to her people. All of her trainers have moved their classes online. They meet live, in the same groups they met in before and at the same time.”So that means if you don’t show up at 5: 30 a.m., I know it,” she says. “It keeps the accountability, and you can still feel like you are a part of something. I feel that’s really important in these times.” To that end, she’s also creating free, 10-minute workouts live at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday on her Facebook page, facebook.com/bootcampchallenge. “It’s really important right now to keep your heart and lungs strong to keep your immune system strong. Exercise has proven to be a great way to help through any kind of anxiety, depression, worry. It’s a great tool to combat that,” she says. “And it brings a sense of normalcy to those who already do exercise but can’t go to the gym, and for those who don’t usually exercise, now is a great time to get started. … Time is no longer an obstacle, and that’s usually listed as the biggest obstacle.”Each week, Patterson will help us bring a new workout to you, which you can do at home. Or, if the weather is nice, do it outside and get some fresh air. For a beginner, this workout will take about 35 to 40 minutes. For more advanced folks, it will take 45 to 50 minutes. As always, check with a doctor before beginning any exercise program.WARMUP: Walk around your house or up and down your stairs for 8 minutes to increase your blood flow and prepare your body for the workout.

Modified pushup

SUPERSET 1: Supersets are multi-muscle and multi-joint moves that cut down on rest time in between exercises. Begin here with a push-up. Either the basic kind or modify by getting on your knees or even standing and pushing up on a countertop. Do 8 to 12 repetitions. Then, using canned goods, milk jugs or weights if you have them, stand up, pull your belly in and bend at the waist. Pull your arms straight back, bending at the elbows to do an exercise called a lateral row, 8 to 12 reps. If you are a new exerciser, stop here. If not, then repeat this superset for a total of three sets.WALK: 5 minutes around your house.

SUPERSET 2: Do 8 to 12 squats, then lie on your back with your feet on the floor and press your hips to the sky for a pelvic tilt, 8 to 12 times. If you are a new exerciser, stop here. If not, repeat this superset for a total of three sets.WALK: 5 minutes

Chair dips

SUPER SET 3: Do a triceps dip: Sit on a chair or bench. Keeping your hand on the edge of the seat, lower your rear end off the bench so you are supporting yourself with your arms (your knees are bent in front of you). Slowly bend your elbows till you feel a tug at your triceps, then straighten your arms back up ( but don’t lock out your elbows). 8 to 12 reps. Then grab canned goods, milk jugs, exercise bands or weights to do biceps curls for 8 to 12 reps. Again, if it’s your first time, stop here. Otherwise, repeat two more times.WALK: 5 minutesSUPERSET 4: Do 8 to 12 crunches, with your feet on the floor. Then flip over and do back extensions. To do these, lie face down on the floor with your hands either in the small of your back or at your sides. Slightly lift your legs and shoulders off the floor. Return to starting position, 8 to 12 reps. Do this superset once for newbies, three times total for experienced exercisers.STRETCH: 5 minutes of stretching: give yourself a hug, reach your arms out high, then to your sides, then up and over your head. Grab a foot behind you and hold it to your rear end. Lie on your back and pull your knees to your chest.

