🔥Reading and Leeds 2020 line-up: Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and more confirmed🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine have been revealed as the headliners of this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The announcement comes as the first wave of acts are unveiled for the two events, which both run from August 28-31.

South London rapper Stormzy will follow on from his triumphant Glastonbury set as he tops the bill of the Reading edition on the Friday.

Liam Gallagher takes top spot on the Saturday, two decades after his former band Oasis headlined the same festival.

The newly reunited Rage Against The Machine will make their third Reading appearance on the Sunday, as part of a huge tour in 2020. These festival dates are their only UK gigs confirmed so far.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey and Idles. The full line-up so far is below.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday February 13, and will be available to buy here.

Reading and Leeds 2020 line-up — so far