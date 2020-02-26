Read the Road Crew’s chat with readers about potholes, road construction and other highway issues

Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

The 28,000-square-foot facility would cost $10 million to $12 million to build. Plans indicate the facility would be called the Bradley E. Beal Arena.

Tao Jiang Warren went to China to visit her father just as the number of coronavirus cases exploded. Friday is the last day of her quarantine at home in Webster Groves.

Residents and officials are demanding more accountability from T.E.H. Realty

The man was driving Thursday evening on Delmar Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a curb.

As of 4:30 p.m., 26 subjects have been arrested at the day-long festivities, according to St. Louis police. The subjects face various charges including minor in possession of alcohol, possessing false identification and procuring beer for a minor.

The stlvacancy.com website features a new neighborhood map, where residents can connect with associations and groups working to improve the places they live. Residents can click on their neighborhood in the map, and on the left side, contact information and website links will appear.

Lanes were closed for several hours after accident in construction zone.