🔥Re-Textured festival postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus🔥

London music festival Re-Textured is the latest major event to pull the plug on its 2020 edition in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-day event, which was set to run from April 2-5, was due to be the second instalment of the festival after a successful first year in 2019.

It was set to take over a number of venues, from the Southbank Centre to Oval Space, and feature artists such as SOPHIE, Daniel Avery and Ben UFO.

However, organisers have decided to postpone things until 2021.

In a statement, they said: “We have decided to forgo this year’s edition as we believe it is our duty to play our part in the safe keeping of the electronic music community during the fast evolving outbreak of virus COVID-19.

“Due to the large scale nature of the shows, and the UK government’s recent advice to avoid mass gatherings as well as the international audiences/performers expected at Re-Textured, we do not feel that it would be possible for us to continue with the 2020 edition.”

They added that it was a “devastating decision for all involved. However, there is nothing more important to use than the health, safety and physical well-being of our attendees and employees.”

The statement also confirmed that ticket-holders would be contacted on Monday March 23 about how to reschedule tickets for the 2021 edition, or to get a refund if they are unable to make those new dates.

Re-Textured’s postponement is the latest in a long line of cancellations, postponements and temporary closures in both the electronic music community and beyond. Fabric, Ministry of Sound, The Cause and Egg are among the first major clubs to shut their doors in the capital, with more likely to follow.