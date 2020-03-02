🔥RCMP civilian members dodge Phoenix pay system bullet🔥

OTTAWA — The federal government is backing off from transferring nearly 3,500 RCMP civilian members to the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system after weeks of intense pushback from employees and unions.

On Monday morning, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sent out a memo to members announcing that the President of the Treasury Board has recommended to not go forward with the transfer, the National Post has learned.

“Staff have clearly expressed their concerns, so did unions, and the Government has heard them. Ultimately, there is no good reason to switch them to Phoenix against their will”, said a source with direct knowledge of the file who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss this matter publicly.

The announcement comes a few months before May 21, when all RCMP civilian members were to be forcibly transferred from the force to the public service in a process called “deeming.”

The change was first meant to happen back in 2018, but then-President of the Treasure Board Scott Brison put it on hold until 2020 because of the significant issues plaguing Phoenix.

Essentially, civilian RCMP members’ jobs would not change, but they would fall under the same pay scale, pension and human resource policies as the rest of the public service. Thus, their payroll would automatically switch to Phoenix.

Put in place in 2016, the pay system is often referred to as one of the Canadian government’s greatest IT fiascos. Developed by IBM, Phoenix was supposed to centralize payroll from 101 federal departments and agencies on to one single system.

Instead, tens of thousands of public servants have been underpaid, overpaid, or simply not paid at all. In some cases, employees have gone months without receiving a paycheque.

Four years later, the situation has barely improved, the auditor general told parliamentarians during a committee meeting last week. As of June 2019, 177,000 of the government’s nearly 290,000 employees had an outstanding pay issue, he said.

“It is obvious that there are still important issues to fix. An audit we published recently found that the same problems with Phoenix occurred once again during the last fiscal year. As my predecessor said: it is an incomprehensible failure. It never should have happened”, interim auditor general Sylvain Ricard told MPs.

To his point, his audit found that June 2019, the number of bureaucrats with a problem with their pay had in fact increased in the previous three months. The total amount of missing or overpaid salary has also increased between 2018 and 2019.

“We estimated that the government owed employees $349 million (because the employees were underpaid) and employees owed the government $361 million (because they were overpaid). In other words, there were approximately $710 million worth of pay errors as at 31 March 2019, compared with $615 million as at 31 March 2018”, the report reads.

This decision will surely please the many federal service unions who have spoken out about the controversial transfer over last two weeks.

“It would be irresponsible and cruel for the Government to force more workers onto Phoenix. More importantly perhaps, it’s completely unnecessary. RCMP civilian members currently have a functioning system that they can rely on,” wrote the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) in a press release.

“Enough is enough, there is no reason to add more pay issues to the backlog. It’s time to put an end to this disaster once and for all, said Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) president Debi Daviau. We will not back down. We are calling all PIPSC members to take action now and make our opposition clear.”

The government’s decision to halt the transfer also comes in the wake of the first ever collective bargaining agreements negotiations between the RCMP and new employees unions.

According to a source, this decision is also partly a demonstration of good faith to showcase that the government is willing to listen and respond to the desires of its civilian and police members.

“Government realized that many civilian members don’t want this, and it would look like it was forced upon them. Members should know that government is hearing their demands and accepts them”, a source told the National Post.

“The deeming process was creating an outcry within staff because they are loyal to the RCMP, not to the public service. The Government understands that”, the source added.

