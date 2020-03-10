🔥RB Leipzig vs Tottenham LIVE stream, TV channel and how to watch Champions League football online tonight🔥

The pressure is on Jose Mourinho and Tottenham tonight as their Champions League hopes hang in the balance against RB Leipzig.

The German side left north London with a comfortable 1-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie, with Leipzig’s only regret the lack of more away goals to kill off the tie as a contest.

Despite Tottenham’s unrelenting injury crisis, Mourinho has backed his side for victory – but they will need at least one goal in normal time.

Spurs face an uphill battle, but last season’s European wins at Manchester City and Ajax en route to the final should serve as inspiration for another potential comeback.

Here’s how to follow all the action this evening…

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off..

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Tuesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham highlights

BT Sport’s YouTube channel will have highlights after 10: 30pm, while BT Sport 2 will screen an hour of highlights at 1am and 8am on Wednesday morning.