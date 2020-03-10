🔥RB Leipzig vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League commentary stream for RB Leipzig vs Tottenham.

Spurs trail 1-0 from the first leg in London, and with Jose Mourinho’s side riddled with injury, they face an uphill task in Germany tonight.

But in truth, the challenge should have been far greater. The Bundesliga side missed a host of chances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – certainly enough to be out of sight ahead of tonight’s second leg.

Dan Kilpatrick is at the Red Bull Arena this evening, and you can follow the action LIVE on Standard Sport. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Can’t see the RB Leipzig vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League commentary stream blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

Prediction

RB Leipzig 3-1 Tottenham (4-1 on aggregate)

TV Channel

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Latest team news

Here’s how we expect Tottenham to line-up

5-2-3: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Winks, Lo Celso; Lucas, Lamela, Alli