🔥RB Leipzig joke Timo Werner is 'heading to Tottenham' amid Liverpool transfer links🔥

RB Leipzig have joked that star striker Timo Werner will be joining Tottenham this summer.

The 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe after scoring 20 goals in 25 games so far this season, with both Liverpool and Chelsea linked.

Following reports in Germany on Wednesday morning that Jurgen Klopp is keen to add Werner to his fearsome front line, RB Leipzig responded to a Twitter user with a tongue-in-cheek correction.

The German club tweeted: “We hearded [sic] he is headed towards #Tottenham though…”

The Bundesliga leaders will travel to London next week to face Spurs in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Werner recently spoke of his interest in moving to the Premier League, telling Kicker: “I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all the time.

“That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”