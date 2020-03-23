🔥Raul Jimenez at Real Madrid? Transfer target assessed by Football Manager🔥

The season may be on pause but that hasn’t halted the transfer rumours, with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez the latest name to be linked with Real Madrid.

Jimenez has impressed in the Premier League since arriving from Benfica, initially on loan in 2018.

Linking up well with Diogo Jota, Jimenez has been key to Wolves’ rise in the Premier League to legitimate contenders for Champions League qualification.

So how will he get on at a bigger club, surrounded by more talented team-mates and competition?

We loaded up Football Manager to find out…

(Football Manager 2020)

Raul Jimenez was drafted into a Real Madrid squad who play a 4-3-3, meaning he was competing with Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr for a sole striker spot.

He can also play on the right wing, but so can Garth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco, Marco Asensio and a returning James Rodriguez.

So, while he didn’t suffer as bad as others, Jimenez struggled for minutes at Real Madrid.

He made one start and six further appearances off the bench in LaLiga, scoring one goal. Throw in a couple more starts and couple more substitute outings in the cups, and Zinedine Zidane chose to send Jimenez out on loan in January.

(Football Manager 2020)

Loan

Real Sociedad came calling in the winter transfer window and Jimenez was immediately called upon to lead their attack in a 4-2-3-1.

In total, Jimenez made 11 starts, and two sub outings, in LaLiga for Real Sociedad and scored four goals.

Real Sociedad won the Copa del Rey, beating Real Madrid in the fifth round and Barcelona in the final, but Jimenez was cup-tied after starting for Madrid in a third-round win over Marbella.

(Football Manager 2020)

Conclusions

So it didn’t work out for Jimenez at Real Madrid, with Jovic – not Benzema – enjoyed the majority of Zidane’s trust. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo barely got a look in.

Real Madrid’s only other signing was goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco from Alaves.

Zidane led his team back to the Liga title, earning 92 points to Barcelona’s 87 in second place. Atletico Madrid and Valencia completed the top four.

Manchester City won the Champions League, beating Lyon 4-2 in the final as Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick.

Manchester United won the Europa League, beating Porto 3-2 after extra time. Bruno Fernandes scored the winner six minutes from time.