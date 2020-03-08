🔥Rare photos of Muhammad Ali🔥

Muhammad Ali enjoys a popsicle with his daughter Hana in Los Angeles, January 1980.The book “Picture: Muhammad Ali” features rare photographs of the boxing legend taken by staff photographers of his hometown newspaper, the Louisville Courier-Journal, across the entire length of his unmatchable career. Some images are iconic, but many of the pictures in the collection, which features work by dozens of photographers, have never before been published. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

The first known boxing photo of Cassius Clay, before his fight against Ronnie O’Keefe on the WAVE-TV amateur boxing program, “Tomorrow’s Champions,” November 11, 1954. Cassius was 12 years old. “He was already starting to make a name for himself as an amateur, even though he was a kid,” Pat McDonogh, the photo editor of “Picture: Muhammad Ali,” told “Sunday Morning” correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Credit: Charley Pence/The Courier-Journal

The family of 18-year old boxing champion Cassius Clay Jr. gathers around him at Standiford Field to admire the gold medal he won at the Olympics in Rome, September 9. 1960. At left is Cassius’ brother Rudolph, 17; at right are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cassius Clay. Credit: Charles Fentress Jr./The Courier-Journal

Cassius Clay and referee Don Asbury watch as LaMar Clark sinks to the canvas for the second time in the first round of their heavyweight fight at Freedom Hall in Louisville, April 19, 1961. The knockdown came with five seconds left in the round. Clay then required an additional minute and 27 seconds to achieve a knockout in the second round. Credit: Robert Steinau/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali entertains a patient with a paddleball, at Louisville’s Children’s Hospital, October 26, 1966. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier-Journal

Ali spends time with his babies Jamillah and Rasheda, at his home in Pennsylvania, December 1970. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali enjoys a hobby at his Pennsylvania home, December 1970. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali entertains some young fans visiting his Miami Beach training facility, February 1971. Credit: Larry Spitzer/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali rests against the ropes at Miami Beach’s 5th Street Gym, February 1971. Credit: Larry Spitzer/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali catches up with the news while training in Miami Beach, February 1971. Credit: Larry Spitzer/The Courier-Journal

Between 1972 and 1980 Muhammad Ali trained at a facility he built on six acres in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania, north of Reading. Here he starts a day at his mosque. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier-Journel

Muhammad Ali sits in front of a small mosque at the Deer Lake, Pa., training center, August 1978. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

Ali runs in an early morning fog, 1978. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali and his wife Veronica jog in the mist of the Pennsylvania countryside, 1978. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali trains for his rematch against Leon Spinks, in Deer Lake, Pa., 1978. Credit: C. Thomas Hardin/The Courier Journal

Muhammad Ali addresses the crowd after defeating Leon Spinks at their September 15, 1978 rematch in New Orleans. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali eats a sandwich in the privacy of his kitchen in Louisville, Jan. 18, 1980. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

Muhammad Ali falls asleep in his Los Angeles home while watching his friend Howard Cosell on television, January 1980. Credit: Keith Williams/The Courier-Journal

Credit: Pat McDonogh/The Courier-Journal