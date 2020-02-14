🔥Rare Manet, Gauguin and Degas prints on show in British Museum exhibition about French painters🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Eighty rare prints by major French painters are going on show for the first time in 40 years.

The collection, which is held at the British Museum, includes works by masters such as Manet, Cézanne, Degas, Gauguin and Toulouse-Lautrec.

Among the highlights of the free exhibition is a rare print of Manet’s Le Ballon which is thought to be one of only five to survive.

The show’s curator Jennifer Ramkalawon said: “We are thrilled to be mounting this extensive display of French prints from the British Museum collection.

“After four decades we think this is long overdue. While many visitors will know the paintings by these world-famous artists, it is in their prints where you see some of their most radical and creative works.

“Many of these beautiful and very rare artworks were influential in the development of French Impressionism and Modernism, and they deserve their moment in the spotlight.”

French Impressions: Prints From Manet To Cézanne runs from February 20-August 9.

