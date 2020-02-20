🔥Rare David Bowie live recordings to be released for Record Store Day 2020🔥
A collection of previously unheard David Bowie live recordings will be released for record store day.
I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) will bring together music from two 1974 gigs, coming just over a year after Bowie abandoned his famed Ziggy Stardust persona.
The bulk of the release will be made up from a show at the Michigan Palace in Detroit in October 1974, with an encore recorded at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville a month later.
The stripped-back performances came towards the end of Bowie’s Diamond Dogs tour, and saw the musician debut tracks from his then-unreleased record Young Americans.
It comes after the announcement of ChangesNowBowie, another Record Store Day release, which covers a nine-track acoustic session recorded in 1996 before Bowie performed at Madison Square Garden in New York.
I’m Only Dancing will be released on April 18, in either double-CD or double-LP format. Check out the tracklist below:
Introduction – Memory Of A Free Festival
Rebel Rebel
John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)
Sorrow
Changes
1984
Moonage Daydream
Rock ’n’ Roll With Me
Love Me Do / The Jean Genie
Young Americans
Can You Hear Me
It’s Gonna Be Me
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Suffragette City
Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide
Panic In Detroit
Knock On Wood
Foot Stompin’ / I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stompin’
Diamond Dogs / It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I like It) / Diamond Dogs
