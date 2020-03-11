🔥Rapper stabbed outside Ilford club was 'well-respected role model'🔥

rapper-stabbed-outside-ilford-club-was-&apos;well-respected-role-model&apos;

The mother of a rapper and actor stabbed outside a nightclub has paid tribute to him as a “positive role model for many of his generation”.

Ricardo Fuller-Brown, 24, from Walthamstow, performed under the name TAL£NT.

He was knifed outside the No Problem venue in Ilford at about 5am on Saturday and died in hospital.

His mother Vicki Fuller said today: “Ricardo was well-respected and liked by many, in and around his community. He has been a massive influence and positive role model for many of his own generation.

“We as a family have been deeply saddened by what has happened.

“We have lost a very loving member of the family. His legacy will remain, and he will live on in our hearts forever.” 

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. 

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD1562/7Mar, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

