Rapper M.C. reveals loving video tribute to his late mother

Vega Heartbreak (left) and M.C.

Photo by Fred Dickerson

It wasn’t enough for veteran St. Louis rapper M.C. to simply drop a new song and video on Valentine’s Day. He had to take it to the next level.Before “Monday” launches Friday on YouTube and streaming services, M.C. (aka Marvin David Williamson) premiered it Sunday at Marcus Des Peres Cinema.The video is a tribute to M.C.’s mother, Arleen Denise, and opens at the hospital after her death. A grieving M.C. gets into his car and bangs his fists on the steering wheel. The scene is a re-creation of actual events after his 61-year-old mother died of cancer in 2018.In one memorable moment, hundreds of red balloons are released in memory of his mother. Some filming was done in her home.Along with re-created scenes from M.C.’s childhood, the video features his 8-year-old daughter, Young Marlee Mar.The screening, for 200 invited guests, was an emotional experience for M.C. It took place the day before his mother’s birthday.“Honestly, I’ve performed in front of thousands of people — I’m comfortable in front of people,” he says. “But this was a bit overwhelming.“I’d seen the video 300 times, but it hit me a lot different on the big screen. I felt the love, and I couldn’t help myself. I tried my best to keep it together. And seeing how people reacted, it was all a little surreal.”When he invited guests to the screening, he didn’t reveal that the video was a tribute to his mother. He wanted them to show up, he says, “on the strength of my music. I wanted them to think they were coming out just to support my music endeavors.”He also didn’t want anyone to think he was trying to profit from his mother’s death. “I didn’t want to bait people in by saying it’s a tribute to my mom and you should come. That would be inauthentic. If you know my track record, you know I’m not half-stepping. I’m always putting my best foot forward.”With the video, authenticity was his main concern. “It was about telling an honest story more than being entertaining,” M.C. says. “Let’s just tell people the truth. When (director Craig Thomas) and I linked up, I said it must be authentic in the purest form.”M.C.’s childhood friend and frequent collaborator Vega Heartbreak (Orlando L. Rowe) is omnipresent in the video, appearing as a guardian angel. The St. Louis native now lives in Los Angeles.“M.C. and I were trying to find a way to put me in the story without distorting the story,” he says.The project was also difficult for him. “I can’t fathom the pain of losing your mother — someone that important in your life,” Vega Heartbreak says. “I came at it from a supportive standpoint, showing love and understanding.”The video also serves as a way for M.C. to make sure his daughter never forgets about her “Yia Yia,” a Greek term for grandmother.

“Monday” by M.C.

“I don’t remember much from 7 years old,” he says. “It’s hit and miss. I never want her to get to the point where she says ‘I don’t remember her.’”His daughter is featured on the song and in the video, but it’s not the first time they’ve worked together. She once released a song just for her family.“When I wrote (‘Monday’), I originally didn’t have her in mind, but she said she wanted to be on the song,” M.C. says. “She started singing the hook in my back seat, and I said, ‘OK, we’re going to record this.’ I put her in key spots where she could be heard and not drowned out by me and Vega.“This isn’t just about me. Just because she’s young doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings. I also told Craig I wanted her to be the person you see in the video.”M.C. is an independent artist and points out that he wasn’t working with much of a budget for the video, but he still wanted to make something cinematic. He shared his vision with a few directors but wasn’t received warmly.He’d worked with Thomas before, though, so they connected. He says Thomas had recently lost his own grandmother and couldn’t get through the song the first time he heard it.Thomas knew exactly how to approach shooting the video, reflecting the rapper’s life with his mother and how M.C. is sharing her life lessons with his daughter. The two-day shoot took place in November.The song was produced by AsideOne, whom M.C. met online.“On IG, people are constantly hitting up me and Vega, saying ‘listen to my beats,’” M.C. says. “This producer from Russia sent me his website full of beats, and when I heard the music, I was like ‘wow.’ It really caught me. If you listen to the sample, it says ‘don’t be sad,’ and that immediately caught my attention.”At Sunday’s screening, M.C. included the 2012 video for his song “Make You Proud,” produced by Vega Heartbreak. “I wanted to show people the love I had for my mother didn’t start when she passed. I wanted to show this was real for me, not all of a sudden. I’d made this for Mother’s Day. My daughter was 1 year old in the video.”Everyone can relate to “Monday,” he says, because cancer touches all families in some way.“There will be moments in life that will leave you emotionally scarred,” he says. “Friends and family will offer encouragement, but honestly, your healing process is a solo mission, coming to grips with your new reality. Some people are such a driving force in your life that when removed, it feels like you lose your purpose. Life hasn’t been the same, yet I remain.”

