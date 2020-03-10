🔥Rapper DaBaby apologises after video of nightclub assault emerges🔥

Rapper DaBaby has apologised after footage emerged of him hitting a woman in a nightclub.

The video showed the Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, lashing out at a fan who shone the flash from her phone close to his face.

He responded by hitting her and walking off at the nightclub in Tampa, Florida.

DaBaby apologised through a series of videos posted on his Instagram stories, saying he did not realise he had hit a woman.

Rapper DaBaby issued an apology (Getty Images for Hennessey)

“I do sincerely apologise,” he said. “I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on her phone.

“Keep in mind I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me… I wish you could have respected me.”

According to TMZ, the woman who DaBaby lashed out at was not actually the woman who had shone the light in his face.

The crowd reportedly booed DaBaby at the show following the incident to the point that his performance was cancelled.

DaBaby, 28, shot to fame with his debut album Baby on Baby, released in 2019.

The lead single Suge was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammys.