🔥Rapper and mother named as the latest London knife crime victims🔥

The two latest victims of London knife crime were today named as an aspiring rapper who lived with his grandmother and a devoted mother-of-two.

Tyler Roye, 24, was stabbed in a “brutal and frenzied attack” as he walked down an alley in Croydon shortly after midnight yesterday.

Witnesses told how three men shouted, “We’re going to get you”, before ambushing him. He was taken to hospital where he died in surgery.

Mr Roye attended Orchard Park High School in Croydon and Bromley College, according to friends gathered at his family home in Streatham last night.

His grandfather Aston Smith described Mr Roye as “one of the best”, saying: “He was a family boy who lived with his grandmother. We had no idea why this happened. These young people need to lay down their knives.”

Tyler Roye, 24, Orchard Park High School in Croydon and Bromley College (Metropolitan Police)

Linda Stimpson, who lives near the scene of the attack in Stroud Green Way, said: “I heard screaming and shouting, then one man came flying out of the alley and ran away. They were waiting for someone, and they got them.”

Mr Roye’s friend Kevin Munga, a former gang member who offers troubled youths advice on steering clear of knife crime, said: “For this to happen so close to you, you just feel hopeless. This is what you’re fighting against and now it’s even your friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who is leading the investigation said: “This was a brutal and frenzied attack that has ended a young man’s life.” There have been no arrests.

Police also appealed for information on the killing of Li Qing Wang, 35, who was found stabbed to death following a domestic incident at her home in Magnolia Close, Leyton, shortly before noon on Tuesday. A man aged 54 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mrs Wang worked part-time at nearby Michael’s Fish Bar until last September, when she told colleagues she planned to move to China to have another baby.

A neighbour said: “They were such a quiet family and had lived here a long time … it’s really upsetting.” Another resident said: “I feel so bad for the kids, it’s just terrible.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul

Considine said: “At this time we are not looking for any further suspects, and are working hard to piece the evidence together — I believe Mrs Wang’s friends can help us achieve that.”

Anyone with information on either killing is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting: Anthony France