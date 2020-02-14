🔥Rapist jailed for attacking woman in her sleep after New Year's Eve celebration🔥

A rapist who attacked a woman while she was sleeping has been jailed for nine years.

A jury took just 90 minutes to find Emeka Ugoh, 33, guilty of raping the woman.

The court heard that the incident took place after Ugoh and the 20-year-old victim had attended a New Year’s Eve celebration in 2017.

They both stayed at a friend’s house in Edmonton, north London, after the celebration, where Ugoh tried twice to have sex with the woman.

Both times, she clearly told him no, police said.

In the early morning of January 1 2018, the woman woke to find Ugoh raping her.

Ugoh was charged in June 2019. In August that year at Wood Green Crown Court, he denied the allegations of rape against him.

He was convicted on Thursday and sentenced on Friday to nine years in prison. He received an additional 28-day sentence for failing to surrender.

Detective Constable Rob Bushel said: “Even though Ugoh knew that the victim did not want to have sex with him, he decided to take advantage of her being asleep in order to rape her.

“Thanks to the strength and patience of the victim in supporting this investigation, we have successfully removed a dangerous offender from the community.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact police without delay so that at the very least, they can be supported.”