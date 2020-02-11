🔥Raphael Coleman dead: Nanny McPhee actor and Extinction Rebellion activist dies aged 25, mother says🔥

A child actor who starred in Nanny McPhee before campaigning for Extinction Rebellion has died aged 25, his mother has said.

Raphael Coleman, who played Eric Brown in the film opposite Emma Thompson, passed away on Friday, his mother Liz Jensen announced on Twitter.

Sharing an article that he wrote for the campaign group, entitled “This is why I rebel”, she wrote: “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox.

“He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all.

“His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

After his role in Nanny McPhee, Mr Coleman went on to star in the 2009 horror film It’s Alive, winning best young actor at the British Independent Film Festival in 2010.

His stepdad Carsten Jensen said Mr Coleman “collapsed without prior health problems” in a tribute on Facebook.

“I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies,” he wrote.

“It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday (sic).

“I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead.”

Raphael pursued a career in science before working for Extinct Rebellion, running its social media accounts.

Mr Jensen described him as “one of the first and most active members” of the organisation and spoke of how he was arrested while with the group.

He wrote: “Under the name Iggy Fox, he controlled the group’s use of social media, spoke at demonstrations, and was arrested again and again.”

He added: “Death turned off raph, but it did not turn off the light that burned in him, because no one who has known him has been unaffected by it or will forget it, and that is how he lives on.”

XR also paid tribute to Mr Coleman.

They wrote on the website: “He was 25, had given up a career in science to join XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for Indigenous rights.

“Iggy was a burning bright soul and he will be deeply missed by us all.”