🔥Rangers vs Livingston: Scottish Premiership clash rearranged for Sunday after weather forces postponement🔥

Rangers have announced that their Scottish Premiership fixture against Livingston has been swiftly rearranged for Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side were due to host the Lions at 3pm GMT on Saturday afternoon, only for the match to fall foul of Storm Dennis.

Wind and rain has begun to batter the UK once again this weekend just days after the chaos wrought by Storm Ciara.

An inspection at Ibrox was undertaken by match referee Euan Anderson at 12:30pm, when it was decided that the game could not take place due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, Rangers are clearly expecting that water to drain quickly after confirming that the game will only be pushed back by 24 hours.

“Rangers can announce that the match against Livingston FC, which was postponed earlier this afternoon, will take place tomorrow (Sunday, February 16) with a 3pm kick off,” the club said in a statement.

“Access cards and tickets, including match and hospitality tickets, issued for today’s game will be valid for the rescheduled match.

“The club apologises for any inconvenience caused to supporters.”

Livingston said they had tried to get the match arranged for Monday, to no avail.

“As a club, we tried to rearrange for Monday night to allow the weather to pass & fans to make alternative arrangements but, ultimately, the decision was made by the SPFL,” read a post on their official Twitter account.