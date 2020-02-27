🔥Rangers reach Europa League last-16 as Steven Gerrard's side see off Braga🔥

Rangers are through to the last 16 of the Europa League as Ryan Kent’s winner sent the Gers into the next round.

Kent, 23, scored just past the hour mark as Rangers won 1-0 in Portugal to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory and keep their hopes of European glory alive.

Having won the first leg 3-2 at Ibrox, there will have been some nerves among Steven Gerrard’s side given the prospect of a potential exit on away goals – and Ianis Hagi’s first-half penalty miss only increased the tension.

However, Kent’s goal ensures Rangers remain in Europe after watching their Scottish title hopes fade.

There were 5,000 travelling fans packed into Braga’s unique home, which boast just two stands, and they erupted with joy as the final whistle confirmed their place in Friday’s draw.

Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack did well to reclaim possession before Hagi launched another ball over Braga’s high line for Kent.

The £7million man had to outpace Sequeira but – having won the race – he drilled a left-footed finish into the corner to spark scenes of joy in the upper tier.

Additional reporting by PA.