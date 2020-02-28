rangers-drawn-against-bayer-leverkusen-in-the-europa-league-last-16-stage

🔥Rangers drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last 16 stage🔥

News
John koli0

Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 stage of the Europa League.

The Gers sealed a huge 1-0 win away to Braga on Wednesday to book their place in today’s draw, following on from their thrilling comeback victory over Ibrox a week earlier. 

The last 16 first leg will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

This page is being updated…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

senate-hears-closing-arguments-in-impeachment-trial

Senate hears closing arguments in impeachment trial

mariya smith
baby-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-30-hours-after-birth

Baby tests positive for coronavirus 30 hours after birth

mariya smith
frank-lampard-explains-what-chelsea-signing-hakim-ziyech-will-bring:-&apos;he-can-unlock-the-door!&apos;

🔥Frank Lampard explains what Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech will bring: 'He can unlock the door!'🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *