🔥Rangers drawn against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last 16 stage🔥

Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 stage of the Europa League.

The Gers sealed a huge 1-0 win away to Braga on Wednesday to book their place in today’s draw, following on from their thrilling comeback victory over Ibrox a week earlier.

The last 16 first leg will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

