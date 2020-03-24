Randall ‘is better than me,’ Sterling K. Brown says of ‘This Is Us’ character

LOS ANGELESSterling K. Brown’s wife knew just how to get him to stop watching TV and help with a family project. “I need you to do what Randall would do,” she said.“I hit the DVR, recorded the game and got up and helped,” he recalls. Randall, the character he plays on NBC’s “This Is Us,” has become a role model for others — Brown included. “He’s a good reminder to be the best version of yourself,” the Emmy-winning actor says. “Unlike me, he is not as forgiving of himself as he could be. The pursuit of perfection is debilitating sometimes.”In Tuesday’s Season 4 finale, Randall comes to blows with his brother, Kevin. He has problems with his sister, Kate, too, and is often trying to figure out what’s best for his wife and family. But, at the heart of everything, Brown says, “he’s a good man. I’m a decent human being, too, but he’s better than me.”

From left: Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us”

NBC

Thanks to “This Is Us,” Brown has won every award given to a television actor, landed numerous film roles and offered parts in several prestige projects. Brown is a 1994 graduate of MICDS who grew up in Olivette.“For so long, you’re waiting for opportunities to be presented to you: ‘Please sir, may I have some more?’ and then you get to a place where people are like, ‘Hey, we’d like you to play in this playground.’ It’s like a ‘pinch me’ moment.”Most recently, Brown got a recurring guest role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a supporting part in the animated film “Frozen 2.” Both fell into that “pinch me” category.“I have been watching Disney cartoons since I was a little kid,” the 43-year-old says. “So the idea of actually hearing my voice coming out of one of those animated characters was unbelievable. It was something I could watch with our kids.“’Mrs. Maisel’ was like jumping into a completely different playground. It’s more like theater than television,” he says. “It was exhilarating. It was a blast, and Alex (Borstein) and Rachel (Brosnahan) were wonderful people to collaborate with. Hopefully there’ll be room to collaborate in the future.”

From left: Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore of “This Is Us”

NBC

Like Brown’s wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, his sons know how to nudge him about work.“My wife tells me I’m too busy. My son told me the other day, ‘I’m proud of you, Dad, but I know how much time that took you away from us,’” he says. “It’s bittersweet, and I’m actively trying to find balance in life. I get a chance to choose from among a multitude of things, but you know there’s a need to be selective as well.”“This Is Us” is always a priority. During each season, Brown says, he’ll go into the writers room and listen. “I have a pretty good working idea of each season’s arc. I check in periodically to see if it’s doing what it’s doing.”

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson in “This Is Us”

NBC

The friction between Kevin and Randall emerged from a disagreement Brown had with one of his own brothers.In the next season, “This Is Us” will look at how that disagreement plays out. “Flash forward” episodes are also on the agenda, he says.Randall, meanwhile, needs to take a cue from Sterling, who’s fairly laid back. “He lives with anxiety,” Brown says of his character. “There’s a baseline of fear that makes it difficult for him to feel comfort. A lot of his sense of humor is just him wanting to be accepted.”Dealing with a mother who could be exhibiting early signs of dementia is stressful for Randall. “When you’re dealing with a parent getting older, it will cause tension for everybody.”Marriage, too, can have its moments. “I’ve been married 14 years,” Brown says, “and a lot of things are trial and error. Communication is key. Whenever you find yourself not wanting to talk to your partner, that’s when things are most dangerous.”And when she references the character you play on television, be warned. “She totally used Randall to get to me,” he says with a smile.

