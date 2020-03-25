Raises tabled, spending stopped as St. Louis County faces ‘devastating’ impact from virus

1 of 2

A handmade sign about the coronavirus stating “We will flatten the curve,” can be seen on Ladue Road near the entrance to southbound 170, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page provides an update on local coronavirus cases during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo., Monday, March 9, 2020. Page said Monday that county health officials used the same protocol they have used for years when working with people with communicable diseases. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.5 million in emergency spending to fund the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.County Executive Sam Page told the council in a letter the crisis will have a devastating impact on St. Louis County government. The county has already spent $2 million on the response, he said.The expenditures may be insignificant compared with the county’s $800 million annual budget, but Page said the county expects an “immediate and dramatic reduction in revenue” from taxes and fees because of the virtual shutdown of the area economy.He said he directed departments to stop all spending unless it is critical to the COVID-19 response. Vacant positions will remain vacant and building projects and purchases will be delayed, he said.The cost-slashing started on Tuesday. The council tabled what would have been a final vote on raises for civilians and crime lab employees of the police department that would have cost $2 million per year. The raises would have come from the county’s Proposition P public safety sales tax. The fund was already projected to run a deficit before the spread of COVID-19; with many businesses closed and county residents ordered to stay home, the fund is likely headed for catastrophic shortages.Page said a significant decrease in spending is difficult to achieve now because of the cost of ramped up public health and safety costs.He said the county has already spent $2 million on its response to the virus, including protective equipment for first responders and software to support the county’s effort. And he’s asking the council on Tuesday for another $1 million for the health department and $500,000 for protective equipment.Page wrote, “We anticipate many additional expenditures in the coming weeks.”The council met for the first time using videoconferencing; members of the public could dial in and listen by phone.The council heard from seven virtual “speakers” who had submitted written comments before the meeting to be read into the record. A few of them urged the county to take more dramatic steps to stop the virus’ spread, saying too many businesses were considered essential and exempt from the stay-at-home order.“These weak stay-at-home measures encourage company owners to continue working their employees in order to both gain economic advantage and to provide for their employees despite the fact that doing so is not in the public interest,” Danielle Wallis of Richmond Heights wrote.Updated at 8: 21 p.m.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• Read the list of canceled sports events.• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.