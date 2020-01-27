🔥Raise People’s Issues Aggressively In Parliament: Sonia Gandhi🔥

Sonia Gandhi discussed party’s strategy to corner the BJP government in both the Houses of Parliament.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday told her party MPs to raise the issues concerning common people aggressively in Parliament during its coming Budget Session. She also stressed the need to listen to people’s voice.

Sonia Gandhi discussed the party’s strategy to corner the BJP government in both the Houses of Parliament at the meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party Strategy Group, which was held at her residence.

According to sources privy to deliberations that took place in the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told party MPs in unequivocal terms they need to be aggressive in raising issues concerning common people in both the Houses of Parliament.

“The Government of India must address every problem of the people. We have to raise the people’s voice, issues in Parliament. All parties of the opposition, especially the UPA allies, will have to be taken along,” said sources.

“The opposition will be prepared to speak in unison on all issues including unrest across the country over CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC), unemployment, and sinking economy,” they said.

Speaking to ANI, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “We will fight against Citizenship Amendment Act. We will fight for the Constitution and the economy. We will raise all these issues.”

Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, and Manickam Tagore also attended the meeting.

The Budget Session of Parliament is commencing from January 31.