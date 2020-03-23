🔥Rainbows brighten up windows across world as children give message 'everything will be OK'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Windows across the world have transformed into colourful canvases as children post rainbow pictures to brighten the public’s mood.

The “chase the rainbow” trend has seen kids and their families in the UK, US and beyond painting and drawing multicoloured displays along with messages of hope.

It shot to popularity among Brits after schools were shut on Friday, as the government ramped up efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester mother Vicky Corbley’s children wrote captions reading “don’t worry” and “we’ll get through” alongside their vibrant displays.

“I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” the 33-year-old mum said.

“Everywhere we look on social media, it’s full of people panicking, worrying, scared.

“So doing something like this hopefully will lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile… plus it’s keeping kids busy, too!”

Ms Corbley’s kids also thanked delivery drivers and postal workers as part of their motivational message.

Meanwhile, north Somerset mum Nikki Holt shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Lucinda teaching viewers how to say “rainbow” using Makaton language skills.

Lucinda, who has Down’s syndrome, sits alongside her mum in the clip, as the pair teach viewers the word using the communication system – which comprises symbols, signs and speech.

Ms Holt told the Standard Lucinda and her brothers had each created rainbow contributions and that the exercise had put a smile on her daughter’s face.

Further north, Danielle Oliver, 31, from Sunderland, agreed that the idea could be a welcome activity for youngsters during “a very challenging and difficult time for everyone”.

She said: “It not only provides young children who are out of school with an engaging activity, but also helps to encourage the children to be out exploring their local community safely.

“The neighbours have already been interested and it has been lovely to see smiles on people’s faces as they walk past the house.”

Karen Cumming, 34, from Dunblane, has helped get her kids involved by putting a rainbow in her son’s bedroom window, and said she has seen another nearby already.

“I have two kids, one at eight years old with disabilities and a seven-month-old,” Ms Cumming said.

“Neither understand what is happening in the world right now. My older son likes his school routine, which has obviously had to stop.

“I think it’s a scary unknown time, but the kids do not need the worry that the adults and parents are having to deal with right now.”