🔥Rainbow Six Siege to launch on XBox Series X and PlayStation 5 – and will be available with cross-gen multiplayer🔥

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be playable on the new Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 and it could support crossplay between systems, according to new information.

Part of the famous Tom Clancy franchise, Rainbow Six Siege is a first-person shooter renowned for it’s tactical gameplay, pitting online players against each other in teams of five, taking turns as different operators to attack an objective or defend it.

Developed and published by Ubisoft, the game has been a massive success on PC, Playsation 4 and Xbox and it receives regular free updates which adds oodles of content like new operators, maps and game modes.

It comes as no surprise then, that in a recent interview with Windows Central Ubisoft said its much-loved game will be readily available to play on next-generation consoles when they eventually launch at the end of 2020.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to be released in Holiday 2020, both Sony and Microsoft have previously explained that their respective consoles will support PS4 and Xbox One games.

Game director Leroy Athanassoff also mentioned in the interview that the company is working on implementing cross-generation multiplayer support, which will connect players on the PS4 and PS5 and the Xbox communities, allowing them all the play together.

PC gamers might be left out here but that’s because of a clear advantage those players have using a keyboard and mouse over a console’s controller.

Interestingly, in the past Ubisoft said they don’t ever plan to make a sequel to Siege, but they would instead add updates on a regular basis.

With 50 million registered accounts as of September, Rainbow Six Siege is only growing in popularity.

Siege has recently revealed two new operators coming to the game, new maps and gameplay tweaks coming in their next major update called Operation Void Edge.

