Rainbow Kitten Surprise coming to St. Louis Music Park

Rainbow Kitten SurpriseCourtesy of Aubrey Denis

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on July 10. Briston Maroney is also on the bill.Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $32.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office. All tickets are general admission tickets.The 2020 North American Tour begins March 1 in Tempe, AZ.

The $9 million amphitheater is between Hollywood Casino and Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and is part of the Centene Community Ice Center.

