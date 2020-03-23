🔥Rail services slashed as franchise agreements suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Train services throughout the UK have been dramatically scaled back amid the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

Monday’s reductions in services came as the Department for Transport (DfT) announced rail franchise agreements would be suspended to avoid train companies collapsing due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Operators are being offered the chance to transfer all revenue and cost risk to the Government, and be paid a small management fee to run services, for an initial period of six months.

The move will ensure core services continue to run, the DfT said, guaranteeing key workers such as healthcare professionals and emergency services staff can get to work, people are able to travel to medical appointments and vital goods – such as food and fuel – may be transported around the country as needed.

Demand for train journeys on some routes in the UK has fallen by up to 70 per cent since last week (Jeremy Selwyn)

Anyone holding an Advance ticket will be able to get a refund free of charge, while administrative fees have been waived for season ticket refunds.

The changes come after demand for train journeys fell by up to 70 per cent on some routes in the wake of Government advice last week to stop all non-essential travel.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are taking decisive action to protect the public, which means reducing travel for the time being, whilst still ensuring keyworker heroes can get to their jobs to keep this nation running.

“For passengers in crucial roles, including essential workers in our emergency services and NHS, alongside people who need to attend medical appointments or care for loved ones, these changes protect the services they rely on.

“Our railways are at the heart of this country’s transport links, and we continue to work closely with the industry to develop measures that protect operators in these challenging times.”

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said the measures were being taken in a time of “extraordinary national challenge”.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” he said.

“However, implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.”

Mr Nisbet said the group would be monitoring demand for services closely in the weeks ahead and would adjust timetables accordingly.

South Western Railway meanwhile acknowledged that it is “a difficult time” for passengers but urged people to follow official advice.

Northern Rail also cancelled many trains over the weekend and said it would be introducing a “temporary timetable” in line with the rest of the industry.

Similar measures on service reduction have been agreed by the Scottish and Welsh Governments which will also be implemented across operators in the two countries from Monday.

Transport for London has already announced a similar reduction in usual services.