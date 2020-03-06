🔥Rail arches owner slammed for seeking 'excessive' rent rises🔥

The new owner of Network Rail’s £1.5 billion empire of railway arches was on Friday accused of proposing “excessive” rent hikes for small businesses.

The Arch Company, owned by property investor giants Blackstone and Telereal Trillium, completed a deal last year for 5200 properties. It promised in a charter in October to be a responsible landlord and work in partnership with tenants.

But today Guardians of the Arches, a tenants’ association representing businesses such as gyms and bars, said some members have seen bumper rent rises proposed, some above 100%. It plans to challenge “massive” rises.

Hair salon Live True London told the Evening Standard its Clapham branch has been asked for a rise of more than 35% in its rent review. It said this is unwarranted “given the local area rents and continuing deteriorating trading conditions for retail businesses on the High Street”.

Landlords typically start from a number, based on similar market rents, before negotiating down in rent reviews.

The Arch Company said: “We undertake rent reviews on a case-by-case basis. Rent reviews take into account a number of factors including appropriate comparables in the area. We have previously said that we want to achieve market rents over time, we have also committed to working closely with long-standing small businesses and not-for-profits that have affordability concerns to agree suitable rents.”

It added it has agreed scores of below market rents since autumn.

The Arch Company also said: “As set out in our Tenants’ Charter, we are long-term owners of the estate and committed to preserving a diverse mix of tenants that is to so integral to the Arches community.”