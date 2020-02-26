🔥Raheem Sterling set for final Real Madrid audition as transfer alarm bells ring at Manchester City🔥

Raheem Sterling was looking ­comfortable enough with a Real Madrid shirt — now let us see if he feels at home in the cauldron of the Bernabeu.

If the courtship of the Manchester City forward feels familiar, it is because we have been here before on numerous occasions. And the end result is usually the same.

From David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo to Eden Hazard, Real usually get their man.

Last week’s bizarrely-timed interview with Spanish publication AS should have set alarm bells ringing at the ­Etihad.

There was Sterling, with a Real shirt draped over his shoulder, emblazoned on the cover of the magazine.

Inside he answered questions about a potential move to the Spanish giants — notably refusing to rule out a switch to the 13-time European champions.

Privately, City officials insist they were fully aware of the interview, as part of the build up to their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Real. But it is hard to imagine them sanctioning one of their biggest stars speaking so openly about a club that has courted him for so long, let alone posing with the famous white shirt.

In recent times, Ronaldo and James Rodriguez have done similar interviews before completing moves to Madrid.

Given City’s impending Champions League ban, the lure of Real will be even greater to Sterling, who has made no secret of his desire to play abroad.

Given the level of control that his management have over his image, he and they will have known the power of the interview and the picture.

“How do I answer that one? Is the camera live or is it just taking pictures?” said the 25-year-old when pressed about his interest in joining Real. “No one knows what the future will hold. I’m a player and I’m always open to ­challenges but right now my challenge is at City and I’m really happy.

“I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this.”

Pep Guardiola, himself, admitted clubs “tremble” when Real come calling — and if Sterling tames the Bernabeu on Wednesday, it could serve as his final ­audition for Zinedine Zidane.

It is true that a forward is not among Real’s priorities this summer — with Paul Pogba remaining high on their wanted list. But the club that created the concept of Galacticos does not always follow the script.

The signing of Hazard last summer has not yet filled the void left by ­Ronaldo. It is debatable whether ­Sterling can — or anyone else for that matter — but his influence on a City team that has ­dominated English football over the past two seasons has not gone ­unnoticed in Madrid.

They were among the clubs waiting in the wings before he signed a new deal at the Etihad last season — and if City are forced into a fire sale as a result of their two-year ban from European ­football, no prizes for guessing who will be at the head of the queue again.

Their interest will only be enhanced if Sterling can inspire Guardiola’s side to a famous win. And his determination to be involved after his hamstring injury is evidence of his own desire to impress on the big stage.

“Raheem is fit,” said Guardiola — as he hailed the forward on Tuesday night . “His natural physical condition, the ­regeneration, is amazing. He told us he could play against West Ham and Leicester but the doctors said be ­careful. It’s a good sign. He is ready.”

With City’s ban looming, this could be the last chance for Guardiola’s side to conquer Europe. He insists that threat will not be used as motivation to deliver the Champions League, while City remain confident they can keep their stars regardless of their punishment.

But as Sterling walks down the ­corridors of one of the most famous stadiums in world football, he cannot fail to notice Real’s ­glorious past.

They, more than any club, are defined by the Champions League — the ­competition Sterling knows he has to win to join the true greats on the world stage. And if City cannot offer him that opportunity, where better to achieve his ambitions than the Bernabeu?