🔥Raheem Sterling reveals daughter trolls him with Liverpool chants at home🔥

When he gets home from a day of plotting Liverpool’s downfall, Raheem Sterling could probably do with a break from thinking about Manchester City’s rivalry with the runaway Premier League leaders.

But the England forward has revealed that isn’t possible, and all because of his daughter’s habit of singing songs about Reds star Mohamed Salah.

Born shortly after her father’s breakthrough into the first team at Anfield in 2012, Melody Rose Sterling did not switch allegiance to City following his transfer three years later.

And the fact that the two teams now go head to head for trophies has not prevented her from passionately supporting the Reds, even at home.

Sterling told AS: “She has my sort of personality and she likes to banter and chant Mo Salah’s songs to me.

“She knows the rivalry between Liverpool and the team that I play for so she’s always singing their songs and trying to wind me up but that’s just her personality.”

Sterling, who also has two sons, went on to explain how his children help put the ups and downs of a career in football in perspective.

He added: “Football takes up a lot of your life but at the end of the day when things get rough or tough that is what makes you happy.

“Seeing your kids is possibly the most important part of your day. They take away everything else that’s going on outside and you can block that out, so when I go home, everything seems perfect.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs West Ham | 24/02/2020

“Now my son Thiago is at the age of three and when I finish a game and I don´t score, he lets me know that I didn’t and he will tell me exactly who scores so I will have to make sure to score because my son would tell me that I didn´t score for the next four hours.”