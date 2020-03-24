🔥Raheem Sterling leaves door open for sensational Liverpool transfer🔥

Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out the possibility of a sensational return to former club Liverpool one day.

The 25-year-old spent five years with the Reds following a move from QPR’s academy in his teenage years, making 129 appearances in total after being handed his professional debut under Brendan Rodgers.

However, he departed Anfield in acrimonious circumstances in 2015, forcing through a move to Manchester City for around £50m by refusing to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Still, the England international retains an affection for the Merseyside club, and has now revealed that he is open to the idea of eventually returning.

Speaking to fans in a social media Q&A organised by his agents, Colossal Sports Management, Sterling said: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that has done a lot for me growing up so…” 

Sterling has scored 89 goals in 230 outings for City since his controversial switch to the Etihad Stadium.

The London-born winger has also won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and three League Cups during his time in Manchester.

