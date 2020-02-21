🔥Raheem Sterling hails Zinedine Zidane and 'fantastic' Real Madrid when asked about possible transfer to LaLiga🔥

Raheem Sterling has hailed Zinedine Zidane and labelled Real Madrid as “fantastic” when question about a move to the Spanish giants.

Manchester City head to the Bernabeu next week for the first leg of their Champions League round of their last 16 tie with Real.

And Sterling – who has long-been tracked by Real – revealed his admiration for Zidane and his incredible feat winning three straight Champions League trophies.

In an interview with AS, the England international was also asked if he could ever see himself in the Spanish capital.

He responded: “It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.”

“It’s something that you see all the time (links to a move), but I’m a City player and I’m enjoying it at the moment, even if things haven’t gone quite planned in the league. We now have a massive opportunity in the Champions League but I keep saying Real Madrid is a fantastic club, there’s lovely weather but I keep saying that I am quite happy at City.

“No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows…”

On Zidane he added: “I think to win the Champions League so many times especially in a row as well is very difficult. I don’t think that’s luck, it’s definitely a formula. Some people have that winning mentality and he wins by any means. So I wouldn´t say that it’s luck, I´d say it’s something he has probably developed over his great career as a player and he´s developing his career as a manager so it continues this winning touch. I don’t think when you win it’s luck, it’s a winning mentality.”

Sterling also revealed the one Real Madrid he would love to sign, if he was a manager.

“Luka Modric,” he said. “I’ve played against him a couple of times, especially with Croatia, and I don’t know, the way he just floats about… He’s very nice on the eye.”