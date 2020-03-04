🔥Ragnarok season 2: Release date and what happens next🔥

Ragnarok — Courtesy of Netflix Ragnarok is coming back for season 2 on Netflix! The streaming network announced the new Nordic Netflix original series will return for another season.Netflix just shared some great news for Ragnarok fans! Ragnarok, the Nordic Netflix original series that premiered at the end of January, has been renewed for season 2.Netflix announced the renewal via its many social media accounts, and we shared the tweet from See What’s Next below.As we’ve seen recently, Netflix has to continue to make quality content in European markets, and Ragnarok is another example of that strategy.While this show was not as good as some of the other teen dramas, there’s definitely a place for it on the streaming service. I love Norse mythology, and this show presented an interesting take on some of those myths, legends and stories.Release DateWe don’t know when exactly to expect to see the new season. Netflix didn’t give a ballpark date to expect season 2 as they do with some shows when they’re renewed.There’s virtually no chance we’ll see Ragnarok season 2 on Netflix this year. Usually, Netflix will stagger seasons about a year apart, although that has changed with some European originals, including Elite.For now, I’m expecting to see Ragnarok on Netflix in early 2021. That gives the creative team, cast and crew enough time, hopefully, to get the season written, filmed, and edited before early next year.We’ll let you know more about Ragnarok season 2 when we find out!What Happens NextThere’s A LOT about to happen in the new season of Ragnarok. At the end of the first season, Magne is given the power of Thor to take on the Jutul family, and it appears he was successful. After defeating Fjor, Magne is forced to battle Vidar, and from the size of the explosion, Magne and Vidar could have been killed in the battle.Well, I don’t think Magne is going anywhere, especially not after he was in one of the posters for season 2 shared by NX on Netflix.It will be really interesting to see where the show goes from here. As we saw in the last scene, we learned that this was just the beginning. So, what happens next?Truly, I don’t know exactly where the story goes, but I think it’s pretty clear what’s going to happen. If Magne was able to harness the powers of Thor. We’re going to be seeing the other characters harness the powers of the other Norse gods and goddesses. That seems to be the clear direction this show is going. I mean, who wants just Thor? No, we need Thor and the rest of them!This can’t be the last we hear of the giants, either. I expect this to be the main conflict moving forward, even if this story moves away from the Jutuls and other giants in the short term.I’m intrigued to see how this is all going to play out and what the fallout is from Magne’s battle. The writers definitely didn’t write themselves into a corner with how the season ended and everything played out, and that makes it a little more complicated to predict where this series goes.I’m excited to see the powers of the Norse gods in these other characters, though. I think it’s safe to say there’s more DRAMA on the way!Stay tuned for more Ragnarok season 2!