Rage Against the Machine and TobyMac’s Enterprise Center concerts will be rescheduled

Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Sunday, September 4, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Rage Against the Machine and TobyMac’s concerts at Enterprise Center will be rescheduled. Rage Against the Machine’s sold-out concert was a stop on its “Public Service Announcement” tour scheduled for May 16. The band posted on social media it was postponing the first part of its tour March 26-May-20 that includes the St. Louis show. The band asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be honored during the new date. Run the Jewels is also on the bill.TobyMac’s “Hits Deep” tour was scheduled to play Enterprise Center Saturday, but was postponed. The venue says the show is expected to be rescheduled and ticket holders are asked to hold onto those tickets as they will be honored at the new date as well.Late Thursday, Billie Eilish released a statement saying she was postponing tour dates including her Enterprise Center show March 28.On Thursday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson banned events of over 1,000 people in the city until further notice. The same day, Live Nation, AEG Presents and other major tour producers halted large-scale tours.Nathaniel Rateliff left these words regarding his postponed March 19 show at Stifel Theatre, which will be rescheduled: “We regret to announce that we have decided to postpone the rest of our current tour starting tonight and through Atlanta. We are looking forward to bringing this new show back out as soon as possible. We love our fans. Please take care of yourself and all those around you.We will be back in New York City at Town Hall November 18 & 19. We will be back in Washington at The Anthem July 31. Shortly, we will announce the new dates for Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Nashville and Atlanta. All tickets will be honored for those dates.”Ron White’s March 20 show at Stifel Theatre is postponed as well with a rescheduled date coming, along with Gabriel Iglesias’ shows tonight and Sunday at Stifel Theatre.

