🔥RAF fighter jets respond to suspected Russian aircraft heading towards UK airspace🔥

RAF fighter jets were scrambled after a suspected Russian aircraft was spotted heading towards UK airspace.

Two Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon jets were sent from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray to Shetland at 11am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the RAF base said the unidentified aircraft, suspected to be Russian, did not require to be intercepted and have since departed.

He said: ā€œRAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons have been launched at RAF Lossiemouth after unidentified aircraft were tracking towards UK airspace.

ā€œThese unidentified aircraft remained outside our area of interest and no interception took place.ā€

He said the service was unable to confirm the number or type of unidentified aircraft involved.