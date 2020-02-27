🔥Rachel Riley returns to Countdown with adorable baby Maven and husband Pasha Kovalev🔥

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley returned to the show with a special guest – her baby daughter Maven.

The maths whizz quipped that she could “still sum post baby” and said she and her husband Pasha were “loving” being parents.

“First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post baby… phew!” she wrote on Instagram.

Riley, 34, also hailed the end to her “eternal on screen pregnancy” referring to previous episodes of Countdown in which she had featured with her baby bump.

“Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we’re really loving it.”

The cute family snap showed the couple holding Maven, while the letters board behind had been decorated to read her name and date of birth,

Earlier this week 10-week old Maven was taken to Old Trafford football ground by her mum – who is an avid Manchester United fan – and introduced to club legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva was born on December 15 2019.

Riley annouced Maven’s arrival on Twitter, revealing that she was born two weeks after her due date.

Explaining the meaning behind the newborn’s name, Riley added: “Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.”