🔥Rachael Maskell MP advised to self isolate after meeting with Health Minister Nadine Dorries🔥

A Labour MP has been advised to self-isolate after meeting with Health Minister Nadine Dorries who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rachel Maskell said she met with Ms Dorries last Thursday. The minister confirmed on Tuesday she had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Ms Maskell tweeted she had been advised by NHS111 to self-isolate but that she was asymptomatic.

“It is so important that we all follow all public health advice,” she added.

Meanwhile, a Conservative MP has confirmed that Ms Dorries has sent a message to the Tory WhatsApp group saying that a member of her staff is ill.

The MP who confirmed that the message had been sent said the parliamentary party is “fairly relaxed and determined to carry on working”.

