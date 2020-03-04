🔥Race to increase testing as coronavirus spreads in U.S. and elsewhere🔥

The coronavirus that emerged late last year and spread from central China was in almost 80 countries Wednesday morning, with outbreaks growing fast in South Korea, Italy, Iran and the United States. At least nine people have died of the COVID-19 disease in the U.S., all of them in Washington state and most of them from a single nursing home in the Seattle area.Experts were clearly still struggling to get a firm grasp on how easily the disease spreads and how deadly it is, with the head of the World Health Organization saying the data available as of Tuesday suggested it could be more lethal, but less easily transmitted than previously thought. But epidemiologists have stressed there’s still too little data to draw firm conclusions. Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreakThe WHO chief did issue an urgent plea for more data, urging countries facing outbreaks to test more people, more quickly, to bolster understanding of the disease. After faulty tests were distributed last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was working to get local health authorities across the U.S. the capacity to test about 1 million people by the weekend, to help assess the spread of the disease. While the spread of the virus has slowed dramatically in China, infections were mounting fast in the U.S. and elsewhere. Almost 130 people in 16 states were infected by Wednesday, including the outbreak in the Seattle area.

With well over 90,000 cases globally and more than 3,000 deaths attributed to the disease, officials were still trying to answer the big question: how bad will it get?

7m ago

CDC working to disseminate more virus test kits

There’s a growing concern that thousands of Americans may have been exposed to the coronavirus but have not been tested due to a shortage of test kits. The CDC is racing to produce and distribute more test kits, but as CBS News’ Dr. Jon LaPook reports, the delay may already have impacted the U.S. health system’s ability to detect community spread of the virus. CDC officials said Wednesday they hoped to have 75,000 more test kits available to local authorities by the end of the week, and they were working with a private company that has said it can make 1 million more available soon. Weeks after the first cases were detected in the U.S., only about 500 people had been tested in the country earlier this week. One health company manager in New York told LaPook that, in her view, the “CDC was under-testing. They didn’t have the kits available and they had pretty strict criteria for who they were going to send testing on.”

16m ago

South Korea reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 516 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total number of cases to at least 5,328, Reuters reports. At least 28 people have died of the disease in the country, which is currently facing the worst outbreak outside of China.The 516 new cases vastly outpaced China’s new reported cases for the day. In China, the epicenter of the worldwide epidemic, only reported 119 new cases on Wednesday.

18m ago

U.S. to screen all travelers from Italy and South Korea

Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday that the U.S. was to begin screening all travelers coming on direct flights from South Korea and Italy. Those two countries have the most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China, according to the World Health Organization.

20m ago

New Hampshire announces second presumptive coronavirus case

The New Hampshire Department of Health announced the state’s second presumptive coronavirus case Tuesday. In a press release, officials said the patient is an adult male from Grafton county who came in “close contact” with the state’s first patient. The department said it’s still waiting for confirmation from the CDC on both tests. It also offered more information about the first presumptive case. The department said that although that patient was instructed to self-isolate, they attended a private event on Friday, February 28. The department added that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said the first presumptive case is one of their employees.

21m ago

California announces three new coronavirus cases

Officials in California announced three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Two of the cases came from Santa Clara, according to the county’s public health department, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 11.The third case was announced in Berkeley, according to a press release from the city. The release said the patient returned to the city from “one of the growing number of countries with a COVID-19 outbreak” on February 23, and that the resident had “largely” stayed at home under a self-imposed quarantine. This is Berkeley’s first known coronavirus case.