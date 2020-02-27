🔥Rabbi spared jail after crashing into pedestrians in north London🔥

A rabbi who knocked down two pedestrians and crashed into a pharmacy while helping to park a pensioner’s car has been banned from driving for eight years.

Ralph Berisch, 75, accelerated on to the pavement during the botched manoeuvre, striking David Richards, 44, and carrying him on the Jaguar’s bonnet before crashing into Simon Elkouby, 79.

The incident, which happened in Golders Green Road on March 28, 2018, also caused £70,000 of damage to Victoria Pharmacy.

Berisch was found guilty at Harrow crown court of two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and yesterday was handed a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Driving ban: Ralph Berisch had failed to park (Tony Palmer)

He was ordered to do 60 hours of community service and banned from driving for the next eight years.

This video contains footage some may find distressing.