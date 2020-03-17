🔥Quiz: WTF should you do now you WFH?🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s happened. As of last night the Government has advised people to work from home wherever possible. There is, of course, now the thorny matter of WTF you will do when you are WFH. Not work, obviously — no, what hobby will you pick up? Will you finally water your house plants? Translate Virgil? Learn to tap dance? The living room, at least, is your oyster.

1. It is the crack of dawn and you are woken by your trusty time-for-work alarm clock. Do you…

a) Check your phone for work emails, yawn, and get on with working day in PJs.

b) Check your phone for work emails, ignore them, and watch that ‘must-watch’ box set you’ve putting off instead.

c) Spring from your bed, join the dawn chorus with a rousing rendition of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 and wish your colleagues a joyful, productive day via Slack.

d) Hit snooze, yell at your upstairs neighbour for singing, roll over.

2. You have completed all your work tasks for today. Do you…

a) Get out your copy of Middlemarch and tell yourself you’re finally going to get this done.

b) Get on the group WhatsApp, ‘the pandem mandem’, and trade hot takes on the news.

c) Do a HIIT class in your living room, an hour’s Skype session with your French tutor and get ahead for Q3.

d) Mmm? Wassthat? Was having the loveliest dream.

3. You’re hungry. There’s no Pret or cafeteria to sate you. What do you cook?

a) Tin of tomato soup.

b) Takeaway pizza.

c) Pulled pork or sheet pan chicken — keeping protein as a top priority!

d) Toast.

4. Your partner is working from home too. Do you…

a) Get out and do that gardening you’ve been meaning to do together.

b) Wargame for the breakdown of organised civilisation and work out which friend you’d eat first.

c) Ask them to red team your 300-page project? You need more eyes on this.

d) Let them do that gardening you’ve been meaning to do together.

5. Alert! Your hand sanitiser is running low. Do you …?

a) Make your own.

b) Steal your neighbour’s.

c) Head down to the cellar and retrieve a few cases.

d) Go back to bed.

6. Good news! The PM is giving his daily evening update on the spread of the virus. Do you…

a) Listen attentively to advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance as the PM turns to them?

b) Shrug, and switch back to Netflix?

c) Make a detailed transcript of the conference as material for your forthcoming novel?

d) It’s 5pm. Beer time!

Mostly As You are the sort of sleeve-roller who’ll learn to do a cryptic crossword.

Mostly Bs You are the sort of loveable slacker who will use the time to watch the Sopranos.

Mostly Cs You are the sort of zealous go-getter who will finally do your financial planning.

Mostly Ds You may well sleep through the day.