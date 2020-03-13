A quirky penthouse flat on the top floors of a converted 130ft-high water tower with far-reaching views over four counties has been listed for sale.

The towering home in Shenley, Hertfordshire, is surrounded by rural countryside, yet fast trains from nearby St Albans take just 19 minute to reach London. The current owners say they can see St Paul’s Cathedral and The Shard from its windows on a clear day

The tower, which was converted 12 years ago into six individual apartments, was originally built in 1932 to serve Shenley Hospital in Radlett and was used as a lookout post during the Second World War.

Impressive features of the freehold apartment include a spacious living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering stunning views over the surrounding countryside, as well as an open-plan dining room and kitchen space.

Inside the Water Tower, Herts – and more unusual homes

Three Juliet balconies surround the tower so prospective owners can further enjoy the impressive surroundings.

The flat is set over the 10th and 11th floors of the tower, with three bedroomsand two en-suite bathrooms on the top floor. There is also private parking space, a communal entrance and lift access, as well as a garden for all residents to enjoy.

Jamie Reynolds, sales manager at Hamptons International in St Albans says the property will appeal to London commuters who are looking for a unique home surrounded by plenty of green space.

“The commute is so good. You have the trees and the green on your doorstep and it’s a cheaper place to live than London. Commuters get more for their money,” he says.

The current owners have lived in the property since 2011 but are now looking for a property with a garden so this is an ideal opportunity for any would-be buyers to own a one-off property in a quiet village setting.

“If you tell people about where you live they are amazed because it’s so different,” current owner Sandra Lenson says. “Every single window has an incredible view, whatever time of the year, sunrise and sunset.”

The penthouse flat is on sale for £750,000 through Hamptons International.