🔥Quique Setien faces first big Barcelona test on Champions League debut as Messi steps into Maradona's temple🔥

Barcelona beat Napoli twice in pre-season and the two teams meet again on Tuesday – both with different coaches this time around.

Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Italian side in December and makes his Champions League debut as coach against the Blaugrana.

A World Cup winner as a player with Italy, Gattuso lifted the Champions League trophy twice while at AC Milan, but admitted his side will be in for a difficult night on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if it’s the worst debut possible,” he said on Monday. “We are up against a very good team.”

Gattuso also said Barca were ‘reborn’ under new coach Quique Setien, having returned to a style of football more associated with the Catalan club prior to Ernesto Valverde’s two-and-a-half year tenure, which ended in January.

In Pictures | FC Barcelona vs Eibar – 22-02-2020

Signs with Setien have been encouraging so far, with five wins and two defeats in his first seven matches, and Barca warmed up for Tuesday’s match at the San Paolo with a 5-0 victory over Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday.

Like Gattuso, Setien is also making his Champions league debut as coach, having previously been in charge at smaller sides including Lugo, Las Palmas and Real Betis.

“It’s my first Champions League game and there’s a special mottivation,” he said on Monday. “I hope it will love long in my memory.”

Previous coach Valverde won back-to-back league titles at Barca, but suffered two huge disappointments in the Champions League as his side threw away three-goal leads to crash out against Roma (in 2017-18) and Liverpool (in 2018-19).

“We haven’t spoken much about that,” Setien said. “I’m sure the players have it in mind, but we are in a positive dynamic and we want that to continue.”

Quique Setien is also making his coaching debut in Europe’s premier club competition (AFP via Getty Images)

It was away from home where Valverde’s side struggled in the main and after some positive perfomances so far, it is on the road where Setien’s progress will also be measured.

Barca beat Betis 3-2 in his last away game, but lost 1-0 (despite dominating the game) to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, went down 2-0 at Valencia in LaLiga and only just overcame Segunda B side Ibiza in the cup.

Gattuso said Barca were winning the ball back quicker, while it is clear Setien is changing the style. He wants more midfield control, through positional play, passing and possession. But the defence remains vulnerable.

The game in Naples also sees Lionel Messi in action for the first time in the stadium where Diego Maradona earned legend status during his club career.

“Diego is the god of football,” Gattuso said on Monday. But on Messi, he added: “He’s incredible. He does things I only see on Playstation. He does unthinkable things.”

How will Messi fare in the house that Maradona built? (AFP via Getty Images)

And striker Lorenzo Insigne said: “Messi is the best in the world, but I’m Neapolitan and Maradona is sacred.”

The San Paolo is Maradona’s temple and he remains a god-like figure in Naples, but Messi was greeted by hundreds of passionate fans outside Barca’s hotel on Monday and in Diego’s den, Leo leads Barca into a new era in Europe under Setien.

The stage is set.